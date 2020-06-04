Kings Statement on NBA Return To Play

Today, the Sacramento Kings issued the following statement on the NBA Board of Governors approval of a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season:

“We are pleased the NBA has taken this important next step towards resuming the 2019-20 season in Orlando and eager to return to the court and compete. Health and safety are paramount and we remain in constant communication with the league as they work towards a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place.”