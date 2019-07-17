Kings Sign Tyler Lydon
The Sacramento Kings have signed forward Tyler Lydon, according to General Manager Vlade Divac. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
During the 2018-19 season, Lydon averaged 0.9 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3pt, 1-3 FT), 0.7 rebounds and 3.7 minutes per game in 25 games for the Denver Nuggets.
Selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Lydon has averaged 0.9 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3pt, 1-3 FT), 0.7 rebounds and 3.7 minutes per game in 26 career games with the Denver Nuggets (2017-19).
Lydon will wear No. 41 for the Kings.
