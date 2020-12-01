Kings Sign Robert Woodard II

The Sacramento Kings have signed forward Robert Woodard II, according to General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As a sophomore at Mississippi State, the Columbus, Miss. native averaged 11.4 points (.495 FG%, .429 3pt%, .641 FT%), 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 33.1 minutes per game in 31 games (all starts) during the 2019-20 season. Woodard II led the Bulldogs in steals (35) and was one of three Power 5 players to accrue averages of more than 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. He also registered double figures in scoring for 19 games, ranking third on the team. In high school, the four-star recruit and two-time Gatorade Player of the Year was the state of Mississippi’s top prospect for the Class of 2018.

During the 2020 NBA Draft, Sacramento acquired the draft rights to Woodard II with the 40th selection from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the draft rights to forward Xavier Tillman Sr. with the 35th selection.

Woodard will wear No. 13 for the Kings.