Kings Sign Neemias Queta to Two-Way Contract

The Sacramento Kings have signed center Neemias Queta (Nuh-mee-us Kay-tuh) to a two-way contract, according to General Manager Monte McNair.

Selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 39th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Queta accrued career averages of 13.2 points (.594 FG%) 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 28.0 minutes per game in 86 games (84 starts) at Utah State and was named Mountain West Conference (MWC) Defensive Player of the Year for both 2019 and 2021. He was also selected to the MWC All-Defensive First Team in each of the three seasons, and setting single-season records of 97 blocks and blocks per game (3.3) during the 2020-21 season.

The 7-0, 245-pound center is also the career record-holder of most career blocks (219) and blocks per game (2.5) during his three-year stint at Utah State. A native of Barreiro, Portugal, Queta becomes the first-ever native of Portugal to be drafted into the NBA.