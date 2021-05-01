Kings Sign Louis King to Two-Way Contract

The Sacramento Kings have signed forward Louis King to a two-way contract, according to Kings General Manager Monte McNair.

During the NBA G League single site in Orlando, Fla., King played for the Westchester Knicks and accrued averages of 13.7 points (.521 FG%, .456 3pt%, .810 FT%), 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 32.2 minutes per game in 15 appearances while ranking sixth in overall three-point field goal percentage. Undrafted out of the University of Oregon, King appeared in 10 games with the Detroit Pistons during the 2019-20 season.