KINGS SIGN JUSTIN ROBINSON

The Sacramento Kings have signed guard Justin Robinson to a 10-day contract, according to General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Robinson has appeared in 35 games through three seasons with Washington (2019-20), Oklahoma City (2020- 21), and Milwaukee (2021-22). During the 2020-21 season, he accrued averages of 15.5 points, 6.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 15.5 minutes per game through 13 games with the Philadelphia 76ers G League affiliate, Delaware Blue Coats.

Robinson went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft following four years at Virginia Tech, earning ACC All-Second Team honors during his junior season.