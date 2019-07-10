Kings Sign Justin James

The Sacramento Kings have signed guard Justin James to a contract, according to General Manager Vlade Divac. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 40th overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft has appeared in six Summer League games with the Kings, including the California Classic where he averaged 7.0 points (.250 FG%, .200 3pt%) 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 20.1 minutes per game in three outings. In Sacramento’s first three games at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas, James averaged 11.3 points (.565 FG%, .333 3pt %, .857 FT%), 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists 1.0 steals and 23.9 minutes per game.

The Wyoming standout averaged 22.1 points (.409 FG%, .296 3pt%, .741 FT%), 8.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 38.2 minutes per game in 32 games (32 starts) during his senior season (2018-19). James totaled the second most points in a single season in program history (706) and led the Mountain West Conference in points per game, ranking his scoring average 19th in the nation. James earned All-Mountain West First Team honors as voted on by the media and was selected to the All-Mountain West Second Team by the conference’s coaches. James finished third in career points (2,061) in Wyoming Men’s Basketball history and fourth in career points in Mountain West Conference history.