Kings Sign Jahmi’us Ramsey

The Sacramento Kings have signed guard Jahmi’us (Juh-MY-Us) Ramsey, according

to General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Selected by the Kings with the 43rd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the Texas Tech, Ramsey led the team in scoring as he accrued averages of 15.0 points (.442 FG%, .426 3pt%, .641 FT%), 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 31.2 minutes per game in 27 games (all starts) during his 2019-20 freshman season. He became the first player in program history to earn Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors along with being named All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Freshman Team and All-Big 12 Newcomer Team.

As a freshman, Ramsey, a 6-4, 195-pound guard ranked second in the Big 12 in three-point shooting (.426) and was also ranked 10th in the conference in steals per game (1.33).