Kings Sign Isaiah Pineiro

The Sacramento Kings have signed forward Isaiah Pineiro, according to General Manager Vlade Divac. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Earlier this month, the former Placer High School standout was a member of Sacramento’s California Classic and MGM Resorts NBA Summer League rosters. He averaged 4.0 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3pt, 0-1 FT), 1.3 rebounds and 7.4 minutes per game in three appearances at the California Classic. In five contests in Las Vegas, Pineiro (pihn-YEHR-oh) accrued averages of 4.6 points (.471 FG%, 0-2 3pt, 7-7 FT), 2.8 rebounds and 14.0 minutes per game for the Kings.

The Auburn, Calif. native went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft out of the University of San Diego after he recorded 18.8 points (.487 FG%, .336 3pt%, .820 FT%), 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 34.7 minutes per game in 36 games (36 starts) during the 2018-19 season. Pineiro scored 677 total points during his senior season as he became USD’s all-time leader in single-season scoring on his way to earning All-West Coast Conference First Team honors.