Kings Sign Corey Brewer for Remainder of the Season

The Kings today signed guard/forward Corey Brewer for the remainder of the season, according to General Manager Vlade Divac.

Originally inked to the first of two 10-day contracts on Feb. 8, the 12-year league veteran, NBA Champion (2011) and two-time NCAA Champion (2006 & 2007) has played in three contests for Sacramento, posting averages of 8.3 points (.444 FG%, .364 3pt%, .714 FT%) and 1.3 assists in 16.3 minutes per contest. The Tennessee native has scored in double figures in two appearances for the Kings, notching 11 points (4-7 FG) in just 13 minutes at Golden State (2/21) and 12 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3pt, 5-6 FT) to accompany two rebounds and an assist at Minnesota (2/25).

Brewer has registered 8.9 points (.425 FG%, .283 3pt%, .713 FT%), 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 23.3 minutes per game in 793 games (310 starts) with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2007-11, 2013-14), Dallas Mavericks (2010-11), Houston Rockets (2014-17), Los Angeles Lakers (2016-18), Oklahoma City Thunder (2017-18), Philadelphia 76ers (2018-19) and Kings (2018-19). During his second stint in Minneapolis, Brewer netted a career-high 51 points versus Houston (4/11/14), joining Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson and Rick Barry as the only players to record 50 or more points and at least six steals in a game.