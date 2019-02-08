Kings Sign Corey Brewer to 10-Day Contract

The Kings today signed guard/forward Corey Brewer to a 10-day contract, according to General Manager Vlade Divac.

A 13-year league veteran, NBA Champion (2011) and 2 time NCAA Champion (2006 & 2007), Brewer has accrued averages of 8.9 points (.425 FG%, .283 3pt%, .713 FT%), 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 23.3 minutes per game in 790 games (310 starts) with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2007-11, 2013-14), Dallas Mavericks (2010-11), Houston Rockets (2014-17), Los Angeles Lakers (2016-18), Oklahoma City Thunder (2017-18) and Philadelphia 76ers (2018-19). During his second stint in Minneapolis, Brewer netted a career-high 51 points versus Houston (4/11/14), joining Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson and Rick Barry as the only players to record 50 or more points and at least six steals in a game.

The former Florida standout most recently completed two 10-day contracts with Philadelphia, posting 7.6 points (.498 FG%, .286 3pt%, .692 FT%), 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.71 steals and 19.9 minutes per game in seven games (3 starts).