Kings Sign Chimezie Metu

The Sacramento Kings have signed center Chimezie Metu (chi-MEH-zee Meh-tu), according to General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

During the 2019-20 season, Metu averaged 3.2 points (.571 FG%, .769 FT%), 1.8 rebounds and 5.8 minutes per game in 18 games. An early entrant out of the University of Southern California, the 49th overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs has career averages of 2.3 points (.430 FG%, .767 FT%), 1.5 rebounds and 5.3 minutes per game in 47 games in two seasons with San Antonio (2018-20).

A native of Los Angeles, Metu earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors his junior season at USC and ranks third all-time in blocked shots in school history with 168.

Metu will wear No. 25 for the Kings.