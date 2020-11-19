Kings Select Jahmi’us Ramsey in the Second Round of the 2020 NBA Draft

The Sacramento Kings tonight selected Jahmi’us (Juh-MY-Us) Ramsey from Texas Tech with the 43rd pick overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, according to General Manager Monte McNair.

As a freshman at Texas Tech, Ramsey led the team in scoring as he averaged 15.0 points (.442 FG%, .426 3pt%, .641 FT%), 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 31.2 minutes per game in 27 games (all starts). He became the first player in program history to earn Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors along with being named All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Freshman Team and All-Big 12 Newcomer Team.

Ramsey, a 6-4, 195-pound guard ranked second in the Big 12 in three-point shooting (.426) and was also ranked 10th in the conference in steals per game (1.33).