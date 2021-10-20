Kings Renew Mattress Firm as Team’s Official Sleep Partner

The Sacramento Kings announced today that they have renewed Mattress Firm, Inc. (“Mattress Firm”), the nation’s largest mattress specialty retailer, as its Official Sleep Partner.

“The Sacramento Kings are thrilled to renew our partnership with Mattress Firm,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operation John Rinehart. “Mattress Firm and the Kings share a common value of prioritizing health and wellness, and this partnership is a reminder of that.”

Through this renewed multi-year partnership, Mattress Firm will be the team’s official bench sponsor and their logo will be prominently featured on the back of all players chairs on the bench. Kings players, coaches and trainers will also be featured in Mattress Firm’s content series focused on rest, recovery and sleep health. Additionally, fans can look forward to a Suite Sleepover experience where individuals have a chance to spend the night in a suite at Golden 1 Center after attending a game. And as a part of its continued commitment to the community, the company will also donate $15 to the Red Cross Foundation for every free throw made.

“As California’s largest mattress retailer, we are delighted to continue our partnership with the Sacramento Kings, an organization that recognizes the importance of sleep as an essential component of good physical health,” said Mattress Firm President and CEO John Eck, Mattress Firm’s president and CEO. “Mattress Firm is on a mission to help Americans sleep better, because we understand the importance of a good night’s rest. Our partnership with the Sacramento Kings will help us continue to encourage people to prioritize adequate sleep.”

Additional elements of the partnership and an emphasis on sleep health will be incorporated in future collaborations.

Mattress Firm is driving awareness of the importance of sleep as a part of the holistic health triangle: fitness, diet and sleep. According to the company’s research, getting at least 30 minutes of exercise five days per week can help individuals relax more in the hours leading up to bedtime. To find resources and tips for how to get better sleep, visit Sleep.com.

About Mattress Firm

For the past 90 years, Mattress Firm has made it easy to get a great night’s sleep by providing our customers an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,300 neighborhood stores, we strive to match every customer with their perfect mattress at the perfect price. Our Sleep Experts™ help more than 3 million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy’s® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. We also offer customers Sleep.com as a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, joined forces with local foster care non-profit partners to help children in foster care get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit MattressFirm.com.