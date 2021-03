The Sacramento Kings today announced the team has recalled guard Jahmi’us Ramsey from the Agua Caliente Clippers of the NBA G League.

At the NBA G League single site in Orlando, Fla., Ramsey appeared in 12 games (7 starts) and accrued averages of 9.8 points (.356 FG%, .224 3pt%, .857 FT%), 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 21.0 minutes per game for the Clippers.