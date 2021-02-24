Kings Open Second Half Of 2020-21 Season At Golden 1 Center vs. Houston Rockets

The Sacramento Kings will tip-off the Second Half of the 2020-21 regular season versus John Wall and the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m. The team then hits the road for a season-long six game trip to visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (March 13), LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets (March 15), Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards (March 17), Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (March 19), Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers (March 20), plus Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers (March 22). To round out the month, the Kings will host a three-game homestand versus the Hawks (March 24), Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (March 25) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (March 27) before concluding in San Antonio for a two-game series with DeMar DeRozan and the Spurs (March 29 and 31).

Sacramento begins the month of April with a home back-to-back set versus LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (April 2) then reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (April 3). The Kings will stagger game locales between California and the road throughout the month, including trips to face Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (April 10), Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans (April 12), Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (April 15), Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on NBA TV (April 18), the Warriors on NBA TV (April 25) and Los Angeles for a rematch with the Lakers on NBA TV (April 30) to end the month. In between, the team will host the Wizards (April 14), Minnesota Timberwolves (April 20 and 21), Mavericks on NBA TV (April 26) and Jazz (April 28) at Golden 1 Center.

The travels continue into May as the team visits the Mavericks (May 2), Oklahoma City Thunder (May 4) and Indiana Pacers (May 5). The Kings finish the schedule by playing four of their final six games in Sacramento, hosting the Spurs (May 7) and Thunder (May 9 – Mother’s Day, and 11), visiting the Memphis Grizzlies for two games postponed from the First Half (May 13 and 14), then hosting the regular season finale with a home date versus the Jazz (May 16).

The Second Half schedule includes the remainder of Sacramento’s 72 games that were not scheduled in the First Half. Fans still have the opportunity to purchase a cutout so they can be part of the action at Golden 1 Center for the remainder of the season. By simply uploading a photo of themselves, the Kings will transform fans into life-sized printouts and place them in seats throughout the arena, where fans may be able to see themselves on television broadcasts. A portion of the proceeds benefit local nonprofits focusing on health, education, and diversity and inclusion, plus fans will be invited to pick up their cutout at the end of the season. Those interested in purchasing a fan cutout should visit Kings.com/FanCutouts.

KINGS 2020-21 SECOND HALF SCHEDULE KEY FACTS

By month, the Second Half schedule breaks down as follows: March (4 home, 8 away = 12 total), April (8 home, 7 away = 15 total), May (4 home, 5 away = 9 total).

By day, the Second Half schedule breaks down as follows: Monday (1 home, 5 away = 6 total), Tuesday (2 home, 1 away = 3 total), Wednesday (4 home, 3 away = 7 total), Thursday (3 home, 2 away = 5 total), Friday (3 home, 2 away = 5 total), Saturday (2 home, 3 away = 5 total), Sunday (2 home, 3 away = 5 total).

The Kings longest homestand of the Second Half features three games each on two occasions: Wednesday, March 24 thru Saturday, March 27 hosting Atlanta (March 24), Golden State (March 25) and Cleveland (March 27), then San Antonio (May 7), and Oklahoma City (May 9 and 11).

Sacramento’s first road trip of the Second Half is the team’s longest, embarking on six games from Saturday, March 13 thru Monday, March 22 with stops in Atlanta (March 13), Charlotte (March 15), Washington (March 17), Boston (March 19), Philadelphia (March 20) and Cleveland (March 22).