Kings Legend Chris Webber Returns to Sacramento to Promote Memoir

Today, as part of the 100 Years of Royalty campaign, the team announced Kings Legend Chris Webber will be returning to Sacramento this month to promote his Memoir, “By God’s Grace.”

"My time in Sacramento holds a very special place in my heart," said Sacramento Kings Legend Chris Webber. "I am excited to connect with the fans and share my story with them."

Fans will have multiple opportunities to connect with Webber while he is in town starting on Thursday, April 11 at a premium meet and greet experience at the Revival located in the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel. To purchase your ticket, visit Kings.com/Webber.

Webber will be in attendance at two Sacramento Kings games at Golden 1 Center, Friday, April 12 and Sunday, April 14, the team’s last home game of the regular season. Fans can purchase “By God’s Grace” in Label K, the Kings Team Store, and have the opportunity to get their book signed by Webber prior to tip-off.

On Saturday, April 13, Webber will take part in a Speaker Series at the Guild Theater where attendees will receive an autographed copy of the book with the purchase of a ticket. Later in the day, Webber will be at the Sacramento River Cats game participating in a book signing and throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Books will be available for purchase at the game.

“By God’s Grace” explores Webber’s basketball journey and life lessons. One of the most talented forwards to ever don a Kings jersey, Chris Webber helped the Kings reach the NBA Playoffs in six straight seasons (1998-99 - 2003-04), earn two back-to-back Pacific Division titles (2001-02, 2002-03) and record a franchise record 61 regular season wins in 2001-02. Acquired from Washington in exchange for Mitch Richmond and Otis Thorpe on May 14, 1998, Webber recorded 51 points and 26 rebounds on January 5, 2001 versus Indiana, both Sacramento-era single-game records. As a King, Webber was a four-time NBA All-Star and a five-time All-NBA Team selection. He averaged 23.5 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 4.8 apg, 1.51 spg and 1.47 bpg in 377 games with Sacramento. His jersey was lifted to the rafters on February 6, 2009 (Kings vs. Utah).

For more information, visit Kings.com and ChrisWebber.com.