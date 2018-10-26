Kings Exercise Team Options on Fox, Giles, Hield, Jackson and Labissiere

The Sacramento Kings today have exercised team options on De’Aaron Fox, Harry Giles, Buddy Hield, Justin Jackson and Skal Labissiere, according to General Manager Vlade Divac.

In his second season out of Kentucky, Fox is averaging a team-leading 17.6 points and 6.6 assists to accompany 4.8 rebounds and 1.42 steals through five regular season contests. As a rookie in 2017-18, he posted 11.6 points, 4.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.10 steals in 73 games (61 starts).

Giles has appeared in five games as a rookie this season, posting 3.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.2 minutes per contest. The Duke product was originally selected 20th overall by Sacramento in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Acquired by Sacramento in February of 2017, Hield has averaged 14.0 points (.457 FG%, .432 3pt%, .852 FT%), 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.96 steals in 110 games with the Kings. The former Naismith Collegiate Player of the Year and sixth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft earned First Team All-Rookie honors after posting 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 82 games in 2016-17.

Jackson has posted 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.87 steals per game to start his second NBA campaign after being selected 15th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. The former ACC Player of the Year appeared in 68 contests as a rookie last season, making 41 starts.

Currently in his third NBA season out of Kentucky, Labissiere has accrued averages of 8.5 points (.466 FG%, .355 3pt%, .766 FT%), 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 96 games (41 starts).