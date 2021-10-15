Kings Exercise Option on Tyrese Haliburton

The Sacramento Kings announced today the team has exercised its 2022-23 option on guard Tyrese Haliburton, according to Kings General Manager Monte McNair.

Selected by the Kings with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Iowa State, Haliburton garnered 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team honors as he accrued averages of 13.0 points (.472 FG%, .409 3pt%, .857 FT%), 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 30.1 minutes per game in 58 games (20 starts) during his rookie campaign.

Haliburton ranked third amongst all rookies in scoring (13.0 ppg), second in assists (5.3), sixth in field goal percentage (.472), third in three-point field goal percentage (.409), second in steals (1.3) and third in minutes (30.1) per game. The Oshkosh, Wisc. native was named back-to-back Western Conference Rookie of the Month for the months of December/January as well as for the month of February.