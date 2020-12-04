Kings Exercise Option On Marvin Bagley III

The Sacramento Kings announced today the team has exercised its 2021-22 option on forward Marvin Bagley III, according to Kings General Manager Monte McNair.

Selected by the Kings with the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Duke, Bagley has appeared in 75 games (10 starts) in two seasons for the Kings and is averaging 14.8 points (.497 FG%, .288 3pt%, .703 FT%), 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 25.3 minutes per game.

The 6-11, 235-pound forward was a member of the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First Team and competed on Team USA in the 2019 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend.