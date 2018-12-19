Kings Assign Harry Giles III to Stockton Kings
Troy Williams Transferred to Stockton
The Sacramento Kings today announced the team has assigned forward Harry Giles and transferred forward Troy Williams to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.
In his rookie campaign out of Duke, Giles is averaging 5.3 points (.476 FG%, .520 FT%), 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 10.1 minutes per game over 21 contests.
Williams has appeared in 17 games for Sacramento this season as a two-way contract player, posting 6.0 points (.471 FG%, .358 3pt%, .615 FT%) and 2.9 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per contest.