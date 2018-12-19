Kings Assign Harry Giles III to Stockton Kings

The Sacramento Kings today announced the team has assigned forward Harry Giles and transferred forward Troy Williams to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

In his rookie campaign out of Duke, Giles is averaging 5.3 points (.476 FG%, .520 FT%), 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 10.1 minutes per game over 21 contests.

Williams has appeared in 17 games for Sacramento this season as a two-way contract player, posting 6.0 points (.471 FG%, .358 3pt%, .615 FT%) and 2.9 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per contest.