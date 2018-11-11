Kings Assign Harry Giles III to Stockton Kings

The Sacramento Kings today announced the team has assigned forward Harry Giles to the team’s NBA G League affiliate Stockton Kings.

In his rookie campaign out of Duke, Giles has appeared in eight contests for Sacramento this season, posting 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game.

Giles is expected to make his NBA G League debut tomorrow afternoon as Stockton hosts the Agua Caliente Clippers at the Stockton Arena.

