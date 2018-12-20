Kings Announce Partnership with MEBO International Inc.

Today, the Sacramento Kings and Chinese pharmaceutical company MEBO International, Inc. announced a multi-year marketing partnership.

“Partnering with pharmaceutical company MEBO International, Inc. will not only raise awareness for their brand by utilizing the Sacramento Kings NBA platform, but also expand the team’s reach globally,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “With basketball as the most popular sport in China, it was an honor to be in Beijing to launch this partnership and celebrate working together.”

“No matter what industry you do, when you reach a certain height, you share the common value of humanity,” said Kevin Xu, President of MEBO International. “Both MEBO and the Sacramento Kings share values focused on people and community. We are looking forward to working together.”

Based in Arcadia, California, MEBO International manufactures products in the United States which are primarily sold in international markets, including China. The transnational company produces regenerative medicine for burns, wounds and ulcers, with market coverage spanning 73 countries across the world.

This partnership with MEBO International extends the Kings commitment to expanding the team’s brand globally. The Kings have made it a priority to use basketball as a platform to connect with people around the world. In 2017 the Kings unveiled a new international court design – featuring Hindi and Mandarin logos – which were used during the team’s international-themed nights, including upcoming Lunar New Year and Bollywood theme games during the 2018-19 season. The Sacramento Kings are excited to continue to embrace the NBA’s global reach and utilize the Kings platform to expand brand recognition of MEBO to the United States.