Kings Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Opening Night Set for Wednesday, Oct. 25
Today the Sacramento Kings announced the 2023-24 opening night roster. The regular season is set to begin Wednesday, October 25 against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Sacramento waived Deonte Burton, Chance Comanche, Jeremy Lamb and Jaylen Nowell to set the roster at 17. Keon Ellis, Jordan Ford and Jalen Slawson hold two-way contracts.
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Birthdate
|Prior to NBA/Country
|Exp
|40
|Harrison Barnes
|F
|6-8
|225
|05/30/92
|North Carolina/USA
|11
|3
|Chris Duarte
|G
|6-6
|190
|06/13/97
|Oregon/Dominican Republic
|2
|17
|Kessler Edwards
|F
|6-8
|215
|08/09/00
|Pepperdine/USA
|2
|23
|Keon Ellis2-W
|G
|6-5
|175
|01/08/00
|Alabama/USA
|1
|31
|Jordan Ford2-W
|G
|6-1
|175
|05/26/98
|Saint Mary's College/USA
|R
|5
|De’Aaron Fox
|G
|6-3
|185
|12/20/97
|Kentucky/USA
|6
|9
|Kevin Huerter
|G/F
|6-7
|202
|08/27/98
|Maryland/USA
|5
|20
|Colby Jones
|G/F
|6-6
|205
|05/28/02
|Xavier/USA
|R
|25
|Alex Len
|C
|7-0
|250
|06/16/93
|Maryland/Ukraine
|10
|41
|Trey Lyles
|F
|6-9
|234
|11/05/95
|Kentucky/Canada
|8
|00
|JaVale McGee
|C
|7-0
|270
|01/19/88
|Nevada/USA
|15
|15
|Davion Mitchell
|G
|6-2
|205
|09/05/98
|Baylor/USA
|2
|0
|Malik Monk
|G
|6-3
|200
|02/04/98
|Kentucky/USA
|6
|13
|Keegan Murray
|F
|6-8
|215
|08/19/00
|Iowa/USA
|1
|10
|Domantas Sabonis
|C
|6-11
|240
|05/03/96
|Gonzaga/USA
|6
|18
|Jalen Slawson2-W
|F
|6-7
|218
|10/22/99
|Furman/USA
|R
|7
|Sasha Vezenkov
|F
|6-9
|225
|08/06/95
|Olympiacos/Bulgaria
|R
*2-W Indicates Two-Way Contract
PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Chris Duarte (DWAR-tay); Kevin Huerter (HER-der); Domantas Sabonis (doh-MON-tas suh-BOE-niss); Sasha Vezenkov (veh-ZEN-KOV)