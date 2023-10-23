featured-image
SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 15: Sacramento Kings players celebrate a made three pointer during the game against the Golden State Warriors on October 15, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kings Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

October 23, 202312:31 PM PDT

Opening Night Set for Wednesday, Oct. 25

Today the Sacramento Kings announced the 2023-24 opening night roster. The regular season is set to begin Wednesday, October 25 against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Sacramento waived Deonte Burton, Chance Comanche, Jeremy Lamb and Jaylen Nowell to set the roster at 17. Keon Ellis, Jordan Ford and Jalen Slawson hold two-way contracts.

No.Player Pos.Ht.Wt.BirthdatePrior to NBA/CountryExp
40 Harrison BarnesF6-822505/30/92North Carolina/USA11
3Chris DuarteG6-619006/13/97    Oregon/Dominican Republic2
17Kessler EdwardsF6-821508/09/00 Pepperdine/USA2
23Keon Ellis2-W G6-517501/08/00Alabama/USA1
31Jordan Ford2-WG6-117505/26/98Saint Mary's College/USAR
5De’Aaron FoxG6-318512/20/97 Kentucky/USA6
9Kevin HuerterG/F6-720208/27/98Maryland/USA5
20Colby JonesG/F6-620505/28/02 Xavier/USAR
25Alex Len C7-025006/16/93  Maryland/Ukraine10
41Trey Lyles F6-923411/05/95 Kentucky/Canada8
00JaVale McGeeC7-027001/19/88Nevada/USA15
15Davion Mitchell G6-220509/05/98 Baylor/USA2
0Malik MonkG6-320002/04/98 Kentucky/USA6
13Keegan MurrayF6-821508/19/00 Iowa/USA1
10Domantas SabonisC6-1124005/03/96Gonzaga/USA6
18Jalen Slawson2-W F6-721810/22/99Furman/USAR
7Sasha VezenkovF6-922508/06/95Olympiacos/BulgariaR

*2-W Indicates Two-Way Contract

PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Chris Duarte (DWAR-tay); Kevin Huerter (HER-der); Domantas Sabonis (doh-MON-tas suh-BOE-niss); Sasha Vezenkov (veh-ZEN-KOV)

