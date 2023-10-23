Kings Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 15: Sacramento Kings players celebrate a made three pointer during the game against the Golden State Warriors on October 15, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)