Kings Announce 2019-20 Training Camp Roster

The Sacramento Kings will open 2019-20 training camp on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Kings Practice Facility with media availability at approximately 12:30 p.m. following the morning session. Training camp will run through Monday, Sept. 30 before the team travels to India to tip-off a historic preseason schedule with the NBA India Games 2019 against the Indiana Pacers from Oct. 4-5 at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. These will be the first NBA games played in India and the first games staged in the country by a North American sports league.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 2019-20 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior to NBA/Country Exp 0 Trevor Ariza F 6-8 215 06/30/85 UCLA/USA 15 35 Marvin Bagley III F 6-11 240 03/14/99 Duke/USA 1 40 Harrison Barnes F 6-8 225 05/30/92 North Carolina/USA 7 88 Nemanja Bjelica F 6-10 235 05/09/88 Fenerbahce/Serbia 4 8 Bogdan Bogdanovic G 6-6 220 08/18/92 Fenerbahce/Serbia 2 13 Dewayne Dedmon C 7-0 245 08/12/89 USC/USA 6 3 Yogi Ferrell G 6-0 180 05/09/93 Indiana/USA 3 5 De’Aaron Fox G 6-3 185 12/20/97 Kentucky/USA 2 32 Wenyen Gabriel* F 6-9 220 03/26/97 Kentucky/Sudan R 20 Harry Giles III F/C 6-10 240 04/22/98 Duke/USA 1 7 Kyle Guy* G 6-1 170 08/11/97 Virginia/USA R 24 Buddy Hield G 6-4 220 12/17/92 Oklahoma/Bahamas 3 22 Richaun Holmes F 6-10 240 10/15/93 Bowling Green State/USA 4 10 Justin James G/F 6-7 190 01/24/97 Wyoming/USA R 9 Cory Joseph G 6-3 200 08/20/91 Texas/Canada 8 41 Tyler Lydon F 6-10 225 04/09/96 Syracuse/USA 2 42 Eric Mika C 6-10 240 01/05/95 Brigham Young/USA R 45 Isaiah Pineiro F 6-7 225 02/05/95 San Diego/USA R 50 Caleb Swanigan F 6-9 260 04/18/97 Purdue/USA 2 15 Tyler Ulis G 5-10 160 01/05/96 Kentucky/USA 3 *Indicates 2-Way Contract

HEAD COACH: Luke Walton (College – Arizona)

ASSISTANT COACHES: Igor Kokoskov (College – Belgrade University), Bob Beyer (College – Alfred), Jesse Mermuys (College – Arizona)

CHIEF OF STAFF/ASSISTANT COACH: Roy Rana (College – York (Ontario))

ASSISTANT COACH/PLAYER DEVELOPMENT: Bobby Jackson (College – Minnesota), Stacey Augmon (College – UNLV), Lindsey Harding (College – Duke)

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH: Rico Hines (College – UCLA)

HEAD VIDEO COORDINATOR/PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH: Will Scott (College – Indiana)



VP, HEALTH AND PERFORMANCE: Teena Murray (College – Queen’s University (Ontario))

HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Joe Resendez (College – Texas Pan-Am)

ASSISTANT ATHELTIC TRAINER: Joel Noland (College – Weber State)

PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Nemanja Bjelica (NEH-men-yah bee-a-LITZ-ah); Bogdan Bogdanovic (Bog-dan Bog-dan-ovich); Wenyen (WHEN-yin) Gabriel; Richaun Holmes (ri-SHAWN); Isaiah Pineiro (pihn-YEHR-oh)