Kings Announce 2018-19 Preseason Schedule
Exhibition Slate Highlighted by Preseason Opener at Phoenix and Pacific Division Contests against the Lakers and Warriors
The Sacramento Kings today announced their 2018-19 preseason schedule, which tips off with a trio of contests on the road versus Pacific Division opponents, including the exhibition opener at Phoenix on Monday, Oct. 1 (7 p.m. PDT) followed by a back-to-back set at Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 4 (7:30 p.m. PDT) and in Seattle versus Golden State on Friday, Oct 5 (7:30 p.m. PDT).
Sacramento returns for its preseason home opener versus Maccabi Haifa on Monday, Oct. 8 (7 p.m. PDT), reprising the autumn matchup for a third instance in four seasons after hosting the Israeli squad in 2014 and again for the inaugural game at Golden 1 Center in 2016.
The Kings round out their home exhibition schedule by welcoming the Utah Jazz to Golden 1 Center on Thursday, Oct. 11 (7p.m. PDT). The six-game preseason calendar concludes at Portland on Friday, Oct. 12 (7 p.m. PDT).
Following is the Kings complete 2018-19 preseason schedule:
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|ARENA (CITY)
|TIPOFF
|Monday, Oct. 1
|@ Phoenix
|Talking Stick Resort Arena (Phoenix, AZ)
|7 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct 4
|@ Lakers
|STAPLES Center (Los Angeles, CA)
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, Oct 5
|@ Warriors
|Key Arena (Seattle, WA)
|7:30 p.m.
|Monday, Oct. 8
|Maccabi Haifa
|Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)
|7 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 11
|Utah
|Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)
|7 p.m.
|Friday, Oct. 12
|@ Portland
|Moda Center (Portland, OR)
|7 p.m.
|All times listed above are Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).