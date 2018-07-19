Kings Announce 2018-19 Preseason Schedule

Exhibition Slate Highlighted by Preseason Opener at Phoenix and Pacific Division Contests against the Lakers and Warriors
Posted: Jul 19, 2018

The Sacramento Kings today announced their 2018-19 preseason schedule, which tips off with a trio of contests on the road versus Pacific Division opponents, including the exhibition opener at Phoenix on Monday, Oct. 1 (7 p.m. PDT) followed by a back-to-back set at Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 4 (7:30 p.m. PDT) and in Seattle versus Golden State on Friday, Oct 5 (7:30 p.m. PDT).

Sacramento returns for its preseason home opener versus Maccabi Haifa on Monday, Oct. 8 (7 p.m. PDT), reprising the autumn matchup for a third instance in four seasons after hosting the Israeli squad in 2014 and again for the inaugural game at Golden 1 Center in 2016.

The Kings round out their home exhibition schedule by welcoming the Utah Jazz to Golden 1 Center on Thursday, Oct. 11 (7p.m. PDT). The six-game preseason calendar concludes at Portland on Friday, Oct. 12 (7 p.m. PDT).

Kings fans interested in season tickets are encouraged to visit Kings.com or by call 916-526-1471.

Following is the Kings complete 2018-19 preseason schedule:

DATE OPPONENT ARENA (CITY) TIPOFF
Monday, Oct. 1 @ Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena (Phoenix, AZ) 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct 4 @ Lakers STAPLES Center (Los Angeles, CA) 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct 5 @ Warriors Key Arena (Seattle, WA) 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 8 Maccabi Haifa Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA) 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 11 Utah Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA) 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 12 @ Portland Moda Center (Portland, OR) 7 p.m.
All times listed above are Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

