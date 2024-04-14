Kings and Kaiser Permanente Present Malik Monk with the 2024 Community Crossover Award

Today, before the team takes on the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sacramento Kings will recognize guard Malik Monk with the 2024 Community Crossover Award presented by Kaiser Permanente. The award, formerly known as the Oscar Robertson Triple Double Award, is given to a Kings player known for both on-court excellence and community contributions.

“I’m grateful for this recognition,” said Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk. “Sacramento is a community that accepted me as soon as I signed here and continues to show me a lot of love, so it’s only right to return the love. I’m blessed to be in a position where I can give back to this special community.”

Monk has shown a dedication to ensuring families are well-supported during the holidays. In November, he hosted his annual Thanksgiving meal donation in his hometown, providing turkeys and other essentials for families in need. Then, in December, Monk organized a holiday shopping spree at a local Target for single mothers and their children to provide families gifts, toys and necessities.

Monk has proven to be the epitome of a team player, actively engaging in Kings events within the community such as Eat Like A King, Kingpin Classic, and Season Ticket Member Parties. From serving and interacting with more than 200 underserved youth and their families to bowling and engaging with fans, Monk is dedicated to giving back to the community.

A lead contender for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Monk brings an offensive aggression, scoring prowess and agility. He leads with over 1,100 points, 370 assists, 148 made 3’s and 170 free throws made off the bench. This season Monk made franchise history as the all-time assists leader amongst Kings reserves with total of 630 assists.