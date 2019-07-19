Kings Add Stacey Augmon, Lindsey Harding and Rico Hines to Coaching Staff

The Sacramento Kings have added three members to Head Coach Luke Walton’s coaching staff for the 2019-20 season, naming Stacey Augmon and Lindsey Harding as assistant coach/player development and Rico Hines as player development coach. Augmon, Harding and Hines will join Kings Legend Bobby Jackson, currently serving as assistant coach/player development.

Augmon brings over 30 years of basketball experience at the professional and collegiate level as both a player and coach. Augmon most recently served as the head coach for Jeonju KCC Egis of the Korean Basketball League during the 2018-19 season leading the team to the KBL Semi-Finals and a 32-30 record. Before his time in the KBL, Augmon was an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks (2016-18) and Denver Nuggets (2007-11) while also working for his alma mater, UNLV, as an assistant coach for five seasons from 2011-16. Augmon played 15 seasons in the NBA, accruing averages of 8.0 points (.469 FG%, .728 3pt%), 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 21.6 minutes per game in 1,001 contests for six teams; Atlanta (1991-96), Detroit (1995-96), Portland (1996-2001), Charlotte (2001-02), New Orleans (2002-04), Orlando (2004-06). Augmon was selected ninth overall in the 1991 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks after a standout collegiate career with the Runnin’ Rebels (1987-91) where he led the team to a National Championship (1990), had his No. 32 retied and in 2002 was inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame. Augmon was a member of the 1988 United States Olympic Team, which captured a bronze medal at the Seoul Olympics.

Harding adds over a decade of basketball experience at the professional level as a player and coach, most recently serving as a player development coach for the Philadelphia 76ers beginning in April. Prior to her promotion, Harding worked as the NBA’s first African American female pro personnel scout for Philadelphia (2018-19) following a nine-year career in the WNBA. Harding averaged 9.8 points (.414 FG%, .252 3pt%, .755 FT%), 2.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 28.7 minutes per game in 270 career games (210 starts) for Minnesota (2007-08), Washington (2009-10), Atlanta (2011-12), Los Angeles (2013-14), New York (2016) and Phoenix (2016). She also played internationally in Turkey, Lithuania, Russia and participated in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games as an integral part of the Belarus women’s national basketball team. Harding was selected first overall in the 2007 WNBA Draft after playing for Duke from 2002-07 where she earned the 2007 Naismith College Player of the Year award, had her No. 10 retired and was enshrined into the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018, becoming the third women’s basketball student-athlete to be inducted.

Hines brings over a decade of professional and collegiate basketball coaching experience and is known for his basketball development prowess. Recently, Hines served as assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings (2016-19), as the team transitioned from Reno to Stockton and made NBA G League playoff appearances in 2017-18 and 2018-19. In the five years prior, he served as assistant coach for St. John’s University (2010-15) after serving four seasons as the player development assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors (2006-10). In addition, Hines has worked closely with numerous NBA and collegiate players during the offseason, coaching and training athletes ahead of the NBA season. The UCLA alum graduated in 2002 and was a five-year member of the basketball program, serving as team captain for his final three seasons, which included five Bruin NCAA appearances and four trips to the Sweet 16.

Previously announced members of the 2019-20 season coaching staff include Igor Kokoskov, Bob Beyer and Jesse Mermuys, as assistant coaches, Roy Rana as assistant coach and chief of staff, Bobby Jackson as assistant coach/player development, Jonah Herscu as advance scout and Will Scott as head video coordinator and player development coach.