Kings Acquire Tristan Thompson

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired center-forward Tristan Thompson from the Boston Celtics as part of a three-team trade that will send guard Delon Wright to the Atlanta Hawks.

During the 2020-21 season, Thompson averaged 7.6 points (.518 FG%), 8.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 23.8 minutes per game in 54 games (43 starts). A 10-year NBA veteran, the Texas product has garnered career averages of 9.3 points (.518 FG%), 8.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 27.7 minutes per game in 673 games (472 starts) with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-12 – 2019-20) and Boston Celtics (2020-21).