Kings Acquire Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles in Four-Team Deal

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired guard Donte DiVincenzo (DEE-vin-chen-zo) from the Milwaukee Bucks, forward Josh Jackson and forward Trey Lyles from the Detroit Pistons as part of a four-team trade that will send Marvin Bagley III to Detroit.

“We are pleased to bring Donte, Josh and Trey here to Sacramento,” said Kings General Manager Monte McNair. “Adding shooting, defense and versatility to our team are very valuable as we continue to build. We would also like to thank Marvin Bagley III and wish him all the best in the future.”

In his fourth season out of Villanova, DiVincenzo has accrued career averages of 8.8 points (.424 FG%, .343 3pt%, .745 FT%), 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 23.2 minutes per game in 176 games (90 starts) for the Milwaukee Bucks (2018-22) and was a member of the 2021 NBA Championship team.

A University of Kansas product, Jackson has averaged 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 23.6 minutes per game in 279 career games (92 starts) in five seasons with the Phoenix Suns (2017-19), Memphis Grizzlies (2019-20) and Detroit Pistons (2020-22).

During the 2021-22 season, Lyles is posting a career-high 10.4 points (.456 FG%, .784 FT%) to go along with 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 19.4 minutes per game in 51 games and three starts for Detroit. A six-year veteran out of Kentucky, Lyles has garnered a career average of 7.6 points (.438 FG%, .336 3pt%, .726 FT%), 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 425 games (106 starts) with four teams: Utah Jazz (2015-16), Denver Nuggets (2017-19), San Antonio Spurs (2019-21) and Detroit (2021-22).

In subsequent moves, the Kings have requested waivers on Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II.