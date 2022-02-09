Kings Acquire Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and 2023 Second-Round Draft Selection

-- Kings Send Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to Indiana --

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired forward-center Domantas Sabonis (doh-MON-tas suh-BOE-niss), forward Justin Holiday, guard Jeremy Lamb and a 2023 second-round draft selection from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Domantas, Justin and Jeremy to our Sacramento Kings family,” said Kings General Manager Monte McNair. “This was a unique opportunity to acquire a two-time All-Star and two veteran NBA wings as we continue to build here in Sacramento. We would also like to thank Tyrese, Buddy and Tristan for their contributions to the Kings and wish them well moving forward.”

During the 2021-22 campaign, Sabonis is averaging 18.9 points (.580 FG%, .324 3pt%, .740 FT%), 12.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 34.7 minutes per game in 47 games (46 starts). A former 11th overall selection in the 2016 draft by the Orlando Magic, Sabonis currently ranks third in the NBA in double-doubles with 34 and sixth in triple-doubles with five, while ranking fourth in the Association in rebounds per game and fifth in field goal percentage.

The Gonzaga product has garnered career averages of 14.2 points (.533 FG%, .322 3pt%, .727 FT%), 9.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 28.3 minutes per game in 400 games (260 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-17) and Indiana Pacers (2017-22).

Holiday brings eight years of experience to Sacramento holding career averages of 8.7 points (.401 FG%, .366 3pt%, .821 FT%), 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 551 games (260 starts) with the Philadelphia 76ers (2012-13), Golden State Warriors (2014-15), Atlanta Hawks (2015-16), Chicago Bulls (2015-16, 2017-18), New York Knicks (2016-17), Memphis Grizzlies (2018-19) and Indiana (2019-22).

In his tenth season from Connecticut, Lamb has accrued career averages of 10.2 points (.440 FG%, .344 3pt%, .857 FT%), 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 20.8 minutes per game in 556 contests (136 starts) for three teams: Oklahoma City (2012-15), Charlotte (2015-19) and Indiana (2019-22).