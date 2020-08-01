Igor Kokoskov Update

Earlier today, Sacramento Kings assistant coach Igor Kokoskov departed Orlando to begin his next chapter as the new head coach of the EuroLeague’s Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul.

“I’d like to congratulate Igor on his promotion to head coach of Fenerbahce and thank him for his dedicated time with the Kings,” said Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton. “He has been a valuable member of my coaching staff and his natural ability to guide our players will continue to inspire the team as we move forward in Orlando. We wish him all the best.”

During the offseason, Walton will conduct a search for a replacement to begin ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Kokoskov joined Walton’s staff in June 2019 after serving as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns during the 2018-19 season. Earlier this season, he was named the head coach of the Serbian National Team and has 20 years of coaching experience in the NBA and internationally.