Harrison Barnes Among Finalists For U.S. Olympic Men’s Team

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes is among the list of 57 finalists announced today by USA Basketball for the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team. The team will compete in the rescheduled Summer Olympic Games to be held July 23-Aug. 8 in Tokyo, Japan. The player selections were approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors. Barnes is among the 42 previously selected USA Basketball Men’s National Team finalists initially named on Feb. 10, 2020 and 15 players were added today. The official 12-member U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team roster will be announced later this year.

During recent international competition, Barnes was a member of the USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Team in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, averaging 11.6 points (.476 FG%, .333 3pt%, .889 FT%), 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. As a gold medalist with the 2016 U.S. Olympic Men’s National Team in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Barnes helped Team USA compile a perfect 8-0 record. Through four games, he averaged 4.3 points (.426 FG%, .333 3pt%, 4-4 FT) and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Joining Barnes as finalists for the U.S. Olympic Team: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat); LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs); Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers); Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns); Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers); Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics); Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat); Mike Conley (Utah Jazz); Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors); Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers); DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs); Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets); Paul George (LA Clippers); Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets); Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons); Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors); Blake Griffin (Brooklyn Nets); James Harden (Brooklyn Nets); Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Lakers); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers); Gordon Hayward (Charlotte Hornets); Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks); Dwight Howard (Philadelphia 76ers); Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans); Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets); LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers); DeAndre Jordan (Brooklyn Nets); Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers); Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls); Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); JaVale McGee (Cleveland Cavaliers); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); Victor Oladipo (Houston Rockets); Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns); Mason Plumlee (Detroit Pistons); Julius Randle (New York Knicks); Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat); Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors); Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics); John Wall (Houston Rockets); Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards); Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs); Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans); Christian Wood (Houston Rockets) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

Barnes is among nine players from the 2016 U.S. Olympic team that remain in contention, joined by Butler, DeRozan, Durant, George, Green, Irving, Jordan and Lowry. Eleven members of the USA’s 2019 World Cup Team are among the 2021 finalists, including Barnes, Brown, Joe Harris, Lopez, Middleton, Mitchell, Plumlee, Tatum, Turner, Walker and White.

“With the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to 2021, it’s important that we continue to remain flexible and consider all players who can contribute to our efforts to field the best USA team possible. These additions we are announcing today will help ensure that we are doing that,” said Jerry Colangelo, who has served as the managing director of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team since 2005.

“Having a larger player pool than what we normally have is critical because of all of the uncertainties we face about availability. But for USA Basketball to receive the commitment of so many outstanding players remains an indicator of the great honor of representing your country means to these men.”

The USA National Team coaching staff is led by long-time San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, and serving as USA assistant coaches are Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright.