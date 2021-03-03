Haliburton Named to 2021 NBA Rising Stars Roster

Today, the NBA announced that Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton has been named to the 2021 NBA Rising Stars U.S. Team roster.

Haliburton has amassed averages of 13.2 points (.494 FG%, .433 3pt%, .833 FT%), 3.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 30.1 minutes per game in 30 games (2 starts) during the 2020-21 season. The Iowa State alum is ranked third amongst all rookies in the league in scoring, second in assists, sixth in field goal percentage, second in three-point field goal percentage, second in steals and second in minutes per game.

To begin his rookie campaign, the NBA has recognized Haliburton with back-to-back Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors for games played in February and January/December. Haliburton is now the fourth Kings player in franchise history to win at least two NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month awards and the second to win in consecutive months to start a career (Tyreke Evans – 2009).

NBA Rising Stars, the league’s annual showcase of premier young talent during NBA All-Star, will not be played this year due to the limitation of having All-Star events all on one night. This year, the NBA has acknowledged deserving first- and second-year NBA players by naming 10 individuals to one of two rosters representing the U.S. and World (NBA players from outside the United States). The 20 players were selected by NBA assistant coaches, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff.

Joining Haliburton on the U.S Team are Zion Williamson (New Orleans), Ja Morant (Memphis), LaMelo Ball (Charlotte), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota), Tyler Herro (Miami), De’Andre Hunter (Atlanta), Keldon Johnson (San Antonio), Michael Porter Jr. (Denver) and James Wiseman (Golden State).

Sacramento has featured 15 players in the Rookie or Rising Stars Challenge dating back to 1994, with the most recent being current teammates Marvin Bagley III and De’Aaron Fox in 2019. Bogdan Bogdanovic (2018) and Tyreke Evans (2010) hold the distinction as the two rookies in franchise history to have earned MVP honors of the game.

Sacramento Kings All-Star Rookie/Sophomore Game Participants

1994 Bobby Hurley (Honorary Coach) 1995 Brian Grant, Michael Smith 1996 Tyus Edney

1998 Michael Stewart

2000 Jason Williams

2002 Hedo Turkoglu

2010 Tyreke Evans (MVP), Omri Casspi

2011 Tyreke Evans*, DeMarcus Cousins

2012 DeMarcus Cousins

2013 Isaiah Thomas

2018 Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic (MVP), De’Aaron Fox

2019 Marvin Bagley III, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Aaron Fox

*Evans named to Sophomore Team but due to injury did not participate