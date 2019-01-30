Fox, Bogdanovic and Bagley III to Participate in 2019 Rising Stars Challenge

Today, the NBA announced that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and forward Marvin Bagley III have been selected to participate with Team USA in the 2019 Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, while reigning event MVP Bogdan Bogdanovic will oppose his teammates after being chosen to represent the World Team.

Bogdanovic earned the game’s top honor in Los Angeles last year after hitting 7-of-13 three-pointers en route to 26 points and six assists. In his second NBA season, Bogdanovic is averaging a career-high 15.2 points (.433 FG%, .356 3pt%, .811 FT%), 3.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 28.1 minutes per game through 38 contests. Joining Bogdanovic (Serbia) on the World Team are Ben Simmons (Australia), Luka Dončić (Slovenia), Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (United Kingdom), Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (Bahamas), LA Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada), Nets forward Rodions Kurucs (Latvia), Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (Finland), Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie (Nigeria) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (Turkey).

Also participating for the second straight year, Fox will compete with Team USA and be joined by Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III. Competing with Fox and Bagley III on Team USA are Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen, Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and forward Kyle Kuzma, Atlanta Hawks forward/center John Collins and guard Trae Young, Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Fox has accrued averages of 17.6 points (.463 FG%, .365 3pt%, .729 FT%), 3.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 31.6 minutes in 49 games, all career-highs. The second year point guard is currently ranked seventh in the NBA in assists and steals, including a current stretch of 19 consecutive games with at least one theft.

As a rookie, Bagley III has accrued averages of 12.8 points (.520 FG%, .268 3pt%, .674 FT%) 6.4 rebounds and 1.00 blocks in 23.5 minutes per contest. He currently ranks fifth among rookies with six double-doubles, including a career-high 22 points to accompany 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in his first career start at Toronto (1/22). Bagley III is one of 13 players in league annals to post at least two 20-point, 10-rebound double-doubles as a teenager in his rookie campaign.

Sacramento Kings All-Star Rookie/Sophomore Game Participants

1994 Bobby Hurley - Honorary Coach

1995 Brian Grant, Michael Smith

1996 Tyus Edney

1998 Michael Stewart

2000 Jason Williams

2002 Hedo Turkoglu

2010 Tyreke Evans (MVP), Omri Casspi

2011 Tyreke Evans*, DeMarcus Cousins

2012 DeMarcus Cousins

2013 Isaiah Thomas

2018 Buddy Hield

2018 Bogdan Bogdanovic (MVP)

2018 De’Aaron Fox

*Evans named to Sophomore Team but due to injury did not participate