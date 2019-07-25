De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III Named to 2019 USA Men's Select Team

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and forward Marvin Bagley III were named to the 2019 USA Men’s Select Team, USA Basketball announced today. The Select Team will train August 5-8 with the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s National Team during its training camp in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fox and Bagley III join Kings forward Harrison Barnes, who is competing as a member of the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s National Team.

In his breakout sophomore campaign, Fox accrued averages of 17.3 points (.458 FG%, .371 3pt%, .727 FT%), 3.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 31.4 minutes per game in 81 contests earning him a nomination as a finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. Fox finished the 2018-19 season eighth in the NBA in assists per game, ninth in steals per game and teamed with Bagley III during NBA All-Star Weekend on Team USA in the 2019 Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars Challenge in addition to competing in the 2019 Taco Bell® Skills Challenge.

Bagley III was recently named to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First Team after averaging 14.9 points (.504 FG%, .313 3pt%, .691 FT%), 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.95 blocks, and 25.3 minutes per game in 62 contests. The 2nd overall 2018 NBA Draft selection also competed on Team USA during the 2019 Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Joining Fox and Bagley III on the 2019 USA Basketball Select Team are: Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets), Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns), Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks), John Collins (Atlanta Hawks), Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks), Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets), Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic), Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks), Landry Shamet (LA Clippers), Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs), and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

Former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy, who served as head coach of the 2017-19 USA Basketball’s six World Cup Qualifying Teams and the gold medalist 2017 USA AmeriCup team, will serve as head coach of the 2019 USA Basketball Select Team. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, who served as head coach of the 2015 USA Pan American Games Team, will serve as a Select Team assistant coach.