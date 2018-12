Marvin Bagley III continues to progress in his recovery from a left knee bone bruise sustained against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 14. It is anticipated that he will resume full basketball activities in approximately 2 weeks.

The rookie out of Duke has appeared in 26 games this season, accruing averages of 12.7 points (.536 FG%, .683 FT%), 6.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.0 blocks in 23.1 minutes per contest.