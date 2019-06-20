Kings Draft History by the Numbers

Since the Kings moved to Sacramento in 1985, the purple and black have selected 88 players in the NBA Draft, with 57 of those playing at least one game in a Kings uniform. Those 57 players have totaled nearly 10,000 games played with the Kings.

Former Kings big man Jason Thompson tops the list of games played by former Draft picks, racking up 541 appearances during his Sacramento tenure.

Peja Stojakovic, the current Kings Assistant General Manager, tallied 518 games played with Sactown which was the second-highest total among the previous selections.

Throughout the Sacramento era, the Kings have selected 31 guards, 40 forwards and 17 centers.

Sacramento has held the No. 1 overall pick once, selecting Pervis Ellison in 1989. Despite being the first pick, Ellison played only one season with the Kings, totaling 34 games for the franchise.

Sactown has been slotted in the top-5 seven times, while No. 7 is the most common selection for Sacramento; the team has held that position six times since 1985.

Last year was the first time in franchise history, the Kings held the No. 2 overall selection, which they chose to select Marvin Bagley III.

The Kings will be selecting at the No. 40, 47 and 60 slot in the NBA Draft this Thursday.