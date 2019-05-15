Kings Enter 2019 NBA Draft with Three Selections

While the Kings won't enter the 2019 NBA Draft with a first round selection, that doesn't mean there won't be intrigue.

As a result of a trade executed in 2015, Sactown's first round pick will be awarded to Boston.

However, Sacramento still holds three selections in June's draft:

No. 40 (from Minnesota via Portland and Cleveland)

No. 47 (from Orlando via New York)

No. 60 (from Milwaukee)

Notable picks at No. 40 include Josh Richardson, Will Barton, Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis.

At No. 47, previous picks include Paul Millsap, Mo Williams and Vernon Maxwell.

Finally, with the final selection of the draft, former Kings guard Isaiah Thomas highlights the No. 60 overall selection.

Last year, the Kings selected Marvin Bagley III with the No. 2 pick after moving up five spots at the Draft Lottery.

The New Orleans Pelicans will select No. 1 overall after winning the Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, followed by Memphis and New York.

The 2019 NBA Draft will occur on June 20 at 7 p.m. ET at Barclays Center, with live coverage airing on ESPN and the ESPN App.