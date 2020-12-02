Kings Announce 2020-21 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

The Sacramento Kings 2020-21 preseason broadcast schedule tips-off with a pair of games versus Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center, starting Friday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. with a televised matchup airing live throughout the region on NBC Sports California (NBCSCA) and nationally on ESPN. The Kings conclude the Oregon road trip on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 6:00 p.m. with broadcasting icon Gary Gerould calling the action live for Kings Radio on Sports 1140 KHTK, plus coverage will be streamed live on Kings.com/live.

Sacramento returns to Golden 1 Center to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for a pair of home preseason games beginning December 15 at 7:00 p.m., broadcast live on NBCSCA and TNT. The Kings preseason broadcast slate concludes on December 17 at 6:00 p.m. with a live telecast on NBCSCA and ESPN.

All four preseason games will air on KHTK and will be streamed live on the MyTeams by NBC Sports mobile app. Additionally, fans can stream the game action on Dec. 11 and Dec. 13 via Kings.com/live.

*All times listed in Pacific Standard Time.

The live broadcasts televised on NBC Sports California will mark the official debut for the Kings new TV broadcast team of Play-by-Play Announcers Mark Jones and Kyle Draper, Kings Legend and Color Analyst Doug Christie, and Sideline Reporter and Analyst Kayte Hunter.