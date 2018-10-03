Young Kings Pop Up in Annual GM Survey

Every year, general managers from around the Association are asked a variety of questions about the upcoming season.

These polls cover a variety of topics ranging from expected team performance to the individual skills of players. Similar to the Annual Rookie Survey, these GMs were not allowed to vote for their own teams or members of their teams.

Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III garnered 17 percent of the votes in the category predicting the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year and also notched 13 percent of the votes for “Which rookie will be the best player in five years?”

Rounding out Sacramento’s acknowledgments was De’Aaron Fox, who received votes in the “Which player is fastest with the ball?” category. Swipa joined some elite company in this section, being named amongst other speedsters like Russell Westbrook, John Wall, and Kyrie Irving.

Although, Fox didn’t gain the most votes in this category, there’s some science to support his speed.



The is how fast?? pic.twitter.com/LtM6ea8RRX — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 10, 2017

The full results of the GM survey can be viewed here.