Young Kings Receive Nods in Rookie Survey

The Rookie Survey always provides some interesting insight from the freshest batch of NBA talent.

The Kings big man duo of Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles III were on the receiving end of some of that attention from their peers.

In this season's edition of the annual survey, both of Sacramento’s promising players were mentioned in several categories, including Rookie of the Year.

For the category of “Which rookie will have the best career?”, MBIII received votes, while also notching six percent of the votes for “Which rookie is the most athletic?”.

It’s also important to note that the rookies partaking in the polls were not able to vote for themselves or college/current teammates.