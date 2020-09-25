Swipa Talks Building a Contender on J.J. Redick’s Podcast

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox linked up with J.J. Redick for his second appearance on The Old Man and The Three podcast on Thursday.

As both players spent weeks in the Orlando bubble, insight was shared on some of the favorite and least favorite elements of the eight-game slate.

Fox liked that the Bubble “gave us an AAU vibe” and that he “enjoyed seeing [other NBA players] more than you would have [normally].”

However, at the top of his Bubble pet-peeves was that Florida humidity.

“I’m from [Houston] so I’m used to humidity, but Florida is a different level.”

The conversation eventually shifted towards Kings basketball.

Swipa revealed his feelings leading up to the Draft before he was selected by Sacramento.

“I want[ed] to go to 5, I want[ed] to be the fifth and go to the Kings.”



De'Aaron Fox: Where the future is pic.twitter.com/wTUeoOWtGT — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 25, 2017

The Kentucky product made it clear that he wants to be a part of the squad that ends the 14-year playoff drought.

“It’s hard as hell, especially being in the West. But, just being able to part of [making the playoffs] would be something special.” He continued, “If we can end up building a championship contending team, then it’s like you’re winning a championship in Sacramento, that’s looked at a lot differently. You probably feel better than you do with anything else and I just want to be a part of that process.”

For Fox, this process started with a good foundation.

No. 5 cherished the sage advice he received from his previous veteran teammates like Vince Carter, Zach Randolph, Garrett Temple, and George Hill. According to the De’Aaron it’s helped him tailor his game even more.

Swipa knows even with the mentorship he’s received, the work begins in the gym.

“I have to be able to take and make threes.” Fox expanded, “at the end of the day, I know to be valuable and to win, you have to be able to make threes.”

From the hour-long conversation, one thing is clear: De’Aaron is ready to get back to work for Sacramento.

To listen to the entire episode of the podcast, click here.