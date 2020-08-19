Fox, Hield Helped D-Wade Come to Terms with Retirement

“I knew it was over for me when these young guys came in, and they were running so fast.”

Dwyane Wade recently joined Pelicans Guard J.J. Reddick to talk hoops, retirement and more on The Old Man and the Three Podcast.

Following the 2018-19 season, Wade hung up his jersey and said goodbye to a phenomenal 16-year career in the NBA.

While his run was nothing short of exceptional, he didn’t hold back on when he knew it was time to bring his career to an end.

“De’Aaron Fox and Buddy [Hield] were getting a shot off in like three seconds!

The Flash went on, “I can’t even get back in three seconds, let alone you get a shot up in three seconds.”

That moment had D-Wade wanting to check out of the game but his ego wouldn’t let him.

While Wade was thinking about retirement, we’re almost positive the young duo of Fox and Hield were just honored to play against a legend.

Watch the full clip from Reddick’s The Old Man and the Three Podcast here.