Skal Having ‘Best Offseason’ of His Career

Entering into his third NBA season, Skal Labissiere has spent the offseason looking to make a leap.

A recent vlog from basketball trainer and popular social media personality Johnny Stephene, also known as Dribble2Much, featured the Kings big man and shed some light onto his summer grind.

“This summer has been my best offseason so far for my whole basketball career,” said Labissiere.

While Skal has kept a low profile on his social media accounts this offseason, there have been some videos emerging of his workouts along with his participation in star-studded open runs.

Dribble2Much, however, was able to vouch for just how dedicated No. 7 has been to improving.

“Skal is a different type of individual. I see a lot of greatness in him,” said Stephene. “He spent the whole summer waking up at 5 o'clock in the morning, working on his body and studying the game.”

In addition to the physical benefits of the training, Stephene also discussed the mental perspective for Skal.

“Right now he’s in a very confident place,” said Johnny. “My goal is to keep him feeling like that the whole season, whether we have a good game or a bad game - just keep him confident and in rhythm.”

The vlog documents some of the work the Haiti native is putting in, but Labissiere also touches on the strong bond that he’s shared with Johnny since high school.

“It’s friendship first before basketball,” the Kings big man said. “We talk about life, stuff that’s happening in Haiti, our backgrounds growing up.”

With training camp starting up this month, it won’t be long until Skal has a chance to put his efforts on display for teammates and coaches to see.