Kings Show Out in Star-Studded Open Run

While the season doesn’t get underway until October, a large collection of NBA players gave fans a sneak preview of what to expect once the year gets underway.

As offseason workouts have become more popular on social media, basketball coach Rico Hines organized the very best for his runs at UCLA.

Among those playing were reigning MVP James Harden, as well as superstars like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Paul George. Not to mention LeBron James watching the action from the sidelines.

Sacramento was also represented down in Los Angeles with Skal Labissiere and Buddy Hield both lacing up.

Even amongst some of the best talent the NBA has to offer, the young Kings managed to shine. In footage from the scrimmages, both Labissiere and Hield produced some notable highlights, including Skal rejecting a layup attempt from Durant with authority.

Buddy Buckets, who made waves at a prior open run, continued his strong play by knocking down more long range shots as well.

If this is any indication of what Kings fans could be seeing from their squad, there’s plenty of reason to be excited heading into the new season.