Kings Celebrate the 19th Annual Season of Doing Good, Presented By K-LOVE, with Secret Santa Drop-off and Other Socially Distanced Holiday Activations

This year, the Sacramento Kings, with the help of their partner K-LOVE, have employed innovative ways to work alongside nonprofits, community organizations and select volunteers to share acts of #DoGood to invest in the region during the holiday season. To mark this holiday tradition, the Kings and the team’s charitable arm – the Sacramento Kings Foundation – have participated in holiday activations, drive-thru events and a special Secret Santa drop-off, while adhering to current state and local public health guidelines in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 out of caution for the health and well-being of the community.

“During these unprecedented times, we remained committed to our holiday tradition of bringing our organizations together to volunteer, serve our community and bring joy to children and families,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “Through our Season of Doing Good, we have found unique ways to continue to connect with fans that hopefully create lasting memories while keeping health and safety top of mind.”

“We are humbled to be a part of making a difference in so many lives this Christmas season,” said K-LOVE Chief of Partnerships David Pierce. “In a year that has been so trying on many levels, our strong partnership for the Season of Doing Good has reached many lives in need.”

This year, the Kings started the Season of Doing Good early by hosting a blood drive at Golden 1 Center, in partnership with the American Red Cross and Anheuser Busch, on Thursday, November 5 to help meet the ongoing need for blood donations. During the event, more than 75 units of blood were collected.

Also in November, the Kings partnered with Sierra Nevada to fight food insecurity and help the Sacramento community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pledging a combined $35,000 to local nonprofit Sol Collective, the Kings and Sierra Nevada provided more than 130 food boxes to area families in time for the holidays. In addition, the Kings and K-LOVE, in collaboration with Farmers to Families, donated 1,200 food boxes to Yolo Food Bank to further combat food insecurities.

Throughout the holiday season, Kings team members and Slamson were able to pitch in to share the holiday spirit and serve the community. Team members and their families have had unique opportunities to get involved with local nonprofits, such as adopting a family through the Boys and Girls Club of Sacramento, donating frequent flyer miles and hotel loyalty points to Make-A-Wish, furnishing houses for recently housed homeless individuals and other ways to lend a helping hand. Kings and K-LOVE volunteers also participated in several holiday-themed events throughout the Sacramento region, including River City Christian Christmas Mall Delivery on December 5 and Les Schwab’s Toy Distribution on December 16.

On Thursday, December 17, in celebration of the Annual Eat Like A King event, Slamson and Kings and K-LOVE volunteers played Secret Santa to the Marina Vista Housing Community, dropping off gift cards, bags of nonperishable food groceries provided by Raley’s and other surprises to nearly 400 families. Practicing social distancing and minimizing contact, volunteers canvassed the neighborhood, ensuring each residence received goodies.

During a year that has been challenging for many, the Kings and the Kings Foundation are proud to continue the Season of Doing Good community work that started almost two decades ago. The Kings would like to extend immense gratitude to their partners – especially K-LOVE – who have all stepped up during these trying times to help to those in need.

The Kings Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works year-round to support the Sacramento region through special events, unique programs and volunteer opportunities. Serving as an agent of change, the Foundation’s ongoing efforts seek to #DoGood, impact the world and make #SacramentoProud.

All Season of Doing Good event benefactors and audiences were predetermined and selected in collaboration with K-LOVE, local nonprofit partners and community organizations.