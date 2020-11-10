Sacramento Kings Partner with Sierra Nevada to Fight Food Insecurity Through Its Dankful IPA Program

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced a partnership with Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to fight food insecurity and help the Sacramento community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Sierra Nevada unveiled a new program centered around the release of their Dankful IPA, a generously hoppy beer, pledging $1 million dollars to nonprofits nationwide to support and help raise awareness for work occurring in local communities. As part of this program, local nonprofit Sol Collective will receive $25,000 from Sierra Nevada and an additional $10,000 donation from the Kings for food boxes to be distributed to area families. The Kings will also provide volunteers for food box assembly and distribution as part of the team’s annual Season of Doing Good.

“The health of our community and food security are top priorities for us as an organization and we are pleased to partner with Sierra Nevada to help fund Sol Collective,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “Sol Collective has been long been dedicated to the well-being of our community and we are proud to help expand their reach to families during these unprecedented times.”

"The Sol CARE boxes were created to make sure that during this difficult time our community knows that they are cared for and appreciated,” said Sol Collective Founder Estella Sanchez. “We are working with local creative businesses, women-owned, and immigrant businesses to put together beautifully curated boxes and to leverage the support we are receiving from partners such as Sierra Nevada and the Kings to have a wide impact in our community."

“Our goal is to support communities in our backyard and beyond, with a focus on urgent needs for many people right now,” said Sierra Nevada Vice President Sierra Grossman. “Dankful allows us to focus on what we do best: supporting the causes we believe in and brewing great beer.”

Committed to taking arts, culture and educational programming to youth since its establishment, Sol Collective had to close its doors and move online in early March. Since then, they have pivoted their work to meet the immediate needs of the community, distributing food boxes, personal protective equipment and garden starters to local families. The funds donated by both Sierra Nevada and the Kings will help the organization to ramp up the distribution of Sol CARE food boxes, allowing them to keep serving those in need into the critical Fall and Winter months.

