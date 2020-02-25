Sacramento Kings Announce “Sweet 16” to Tip-Off 2020 Capitalize Contest

On February 12, the annual Capitalize contest tipped-off for the fifth year to highlight local entrepreneurial talent and provide startups with the opportunity to develop their businesses. Today, the Sacramento Kings selected and notified the “Sweet 16” contestants who will compete in the 2020 Capitalize contest, powered by Sacramento Urban Technology Lab.

The contestants will compete over the course of a month to determine which companies will advance in the competition. To tip-off the process, the 16 companies will participate in a Pitch Coaching Session on March 2.

Interviews to determine the eight semi-finalists will take place on March 4, and then the semi-finalists will participate in Pitch Day at Golden 1 Center on March 9 to earn a spot as one of the four finalists. Following judge and fan voting, the 2020 Capitalize winner will be announced at the Sacramento Kings “Tech Night” game on March 26 and will be awarded $10,000 in funding.

Meet the 2020 “Sweet 16” Capitalize Contestants:

For more information on the 2020 Capitalize contest and to stay up-to-date as the competition progresses, visit Kings.com/Capitalize.