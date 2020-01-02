Richaun Holmes Named One of NBA’s Most Surprising Breakthrough Players

Unsurprisingly, captivating Kings Forward Richaun Holmes has been publicly recognized once again for his stellar start in Sactown.

Bleacher Report has listed the 6’10“ force of nature on its list of ”Every NBA Team's Most Surprising Breakthrough Player This Season.” This title came at the same time Holmes also earned a spot on The Athletic’s All-Surprise Team this season.

“Holmes stepped into the starting lineup and has been one of the best centers in the league,” wrote Namaste.“He's recording a 66.8 effective field goal percentage, which ranks fourth in the NBA, and runs a mean pick-and-roll game with Sacramento's ball-handlers that often ends in ferocious dunks.”

#22 has remained constant in putting up a strong fight on the hardwood. He’s enjoyed multiple career-high nights in recent weeks, including posting 28 points versus Portland and securing 18 rebounds against Minnesota.

As the Illinois native loves to say, Kings fans will have to “Stay 22uned” to keep up with the additional excitement he’s bound to bring to the 916 in the new year.